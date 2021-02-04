International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 843 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

