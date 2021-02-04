Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underpeform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB downgraded Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.20.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$13.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.11. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$504.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron bought 27,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$343,296.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.