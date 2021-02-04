Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 493,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IPAR traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $67.06. 66,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,955. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $69,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,370. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

