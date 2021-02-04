Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera Sells 54,659 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,683,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $116,077.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.34. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,809,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.