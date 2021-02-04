Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard Sells 109,889 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $7,032,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $36,831,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $66.60 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.09.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.
