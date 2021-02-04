Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

