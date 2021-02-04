Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.09. Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 22,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81.

About Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

