Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$144.57, with a volume of 144672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$142.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0493675 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

