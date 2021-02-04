Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$144.57, with a volume of 144672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$142.08.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$146.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34.
In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total value of C$103,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$518,792.64.
About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
