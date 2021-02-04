Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 223 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

Lennar stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

