Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.35 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

AbbVie stock opened at $106.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

