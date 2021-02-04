Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CSD opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

