Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of CSD opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $60.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.
