Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

WFC opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

