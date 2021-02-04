Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 47.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 187.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 61.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $610.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

