Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 168.9% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,099 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

PRU opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -224.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

