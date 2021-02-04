Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 4,067 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $1,150,350.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.28. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

