Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Sells 4,067 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $1,150,350.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,604.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Wayfair stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.28. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.84.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
