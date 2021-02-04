Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $2,575,665.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $177.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

