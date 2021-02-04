Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 778 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $48,149.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

