Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $275,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristian Talvitie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11.

PTC opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,243,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after acquiring an additional 715,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,159,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in PTC by 1,409.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 395,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

