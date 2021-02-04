Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96.

On Thursday, November 12th, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $484,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $104.10 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.62 and a 52 week high of $123.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,828,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,287,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $9,912,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.11.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

