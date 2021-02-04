Insider Selling: Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Insider Sells £209,329.36 in Stock

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) insider Stephen Harrison sold 84,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £209,329.36 ($273,490.15).

LON FORT opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £578.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 204.07. Forterra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Get Forterra plc (FORT.L) alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 216 ($2.82).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.