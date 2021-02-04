Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $69,463.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,616.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EPAY stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,328. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

