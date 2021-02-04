Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $36,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $34,693.05.

On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $9,439.50.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $10,150.95.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55.

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20.

NASDAQ:APLT traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. 174,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,956,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,716,000 after purchasing an additional 768,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

