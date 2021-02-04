Insider Buying: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,245.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,593.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $61.50.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.
Willis Lease Finance Company Profile
Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.
