Insider Buying: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,245.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,593.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Willis Lease Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

