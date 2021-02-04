Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires 27 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45).

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,388.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,242.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,751 ($22.88). The company has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,175.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

