Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Acquires 1,260 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $17,854.20.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

