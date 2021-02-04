Insider Buying: Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £137.88 in Stock

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £137.88 ($180.14).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 812 ($10.61) per share, for a total transaction of £138.04 ($180.35).

On Friday, December 4th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

On Friday, November 6th, Joanne Wilson acquired 18 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £133.74 ($174.73).

LON:BVIC opened at GBX 785 ($10.26) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.19. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 789.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 805.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

