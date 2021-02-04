Inovalon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,085 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,105% compared to the typical daily volume of 173 put options.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

