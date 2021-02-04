Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 644.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

