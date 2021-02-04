Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.11

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and traded as high as $9.27. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 30,086 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on INO.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.34. The stock has a market cap of C$301.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

