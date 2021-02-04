Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Shares Up 9%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)’s share price shot up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 5,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

About Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

