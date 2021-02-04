Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Trading 10.8% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $83.18. 1,603,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 651,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ingredion alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.