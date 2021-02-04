Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s share price traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $21.86. 744,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,016,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $498.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $522.23 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $107,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,554 shares of company stock worth $321,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

