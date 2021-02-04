Infinera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,830 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 863% compared to the typical volume of 190 put options.

NASDAQ:INFN remained flat at $$9.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,112. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

