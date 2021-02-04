Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.