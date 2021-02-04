Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $40.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
