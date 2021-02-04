Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 714,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 151,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.