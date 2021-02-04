Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Issues Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

IBTX opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $665,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and have sold 153,613 shares worth $10,075,171. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Truist started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

