Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $790.00, but opened at $824.00. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) shares last traded at $794.00, with a volume of 41,878 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Charlie Ridge sold 66,666 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total value of £473,328.60 ($618,406.85). Also, insider Ian Simm sold 5,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.15), for a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,177 shares of company stock valued at $220,826,342.

The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

About Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

