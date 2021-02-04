Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) Insider Buys £49,200 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) (LON:IPX) insider William Simon O’Regan acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) stock opened at GBX 794 ($10.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 783.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.03. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 191 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

