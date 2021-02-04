Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Immunovant traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 2,946,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,174,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Immunovant by 42.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $3,792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $4,606,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Immunovant by 57.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.