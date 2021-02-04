Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.30, but opened at $29.95. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 159,341 shares traded.

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Immunovant by 911.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunovant by 53.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $17,696,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.