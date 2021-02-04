Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Lowered to $38.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMVT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.83.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after buying an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Immunovant by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.