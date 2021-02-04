Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $377.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 58.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Immunic by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Immunic by 688.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.