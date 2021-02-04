Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 874,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,152,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

IMMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $376.31 million, a P/E ratio of -279.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Immersion by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

