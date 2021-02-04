Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 114,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.50. 39,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

