IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CFO Sells $5,535,140.68 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81.

Shares of INFO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. 3,127,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 21.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,886,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,660,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

