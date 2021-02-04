iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

IHRT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 814,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,509. iHeartMedia has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,145 shares during the period.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

