iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after buying an additional 403,148 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 124,502 shares in the last quarter.

IHRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.90. 2,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

