IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,237 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. 140166 began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,011.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,654. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

