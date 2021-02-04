IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 357 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

EMHY opened at $45.83 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

