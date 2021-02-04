IFP Advisors Inc Has $123,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.